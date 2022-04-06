International women’s football friendly: Priyangka Devi strike hands India victory against Egypt

The Indian women’s football team registered a 1-0 victory over Egypt on Wednesday in the first friendly match between the two teams, at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan.

Youngster Priyangka Devi was the only goal-scorer of the night, netting her first-ever goal for the Blue Tigresses against Egypt. India are ranked 59th in the world football rankings while Egypt are 95.

The first half began with the Indian side pressing hard to seize the initiative. Captain Ashalata Devi tried to earn an early lead in the 18th minute via her shot from distance but Anju Tamang, who latched on to the ball, missed the chance.

A couple of minutes later, Manisha almost scored the first for the night through Dalima Chhibber’s pass from the right but was collected by the Egyptian custodian.

Before the opposition could settle into the game, a sudden strike by Priyangka Devi in the 32nd minute gave India the early lead and remained the only goal of the match. Dalima managed to pass the ball to Priyangka through Manisha’s brilliant cross from the left and eventually, the young midfielder found the back of the net. The half-time score read 1-0 in favour of India.

The second half was played out on similar lines with India creating more chances, as head coach Thomas Dennerby made his first change at the restart, replacing forward Renu with Pyari Xaxa.

Ten minutes after the resumption, Pyari came close to scoring in the 53rd minute as she got on the end of a cross from Manisha with an excellent run, but the shot was saved by the keeper.

A couple of more substitutions followed as Sandhiya came on in place of Anju Tamang, and Soumya Guguloth and Ratanbala Devi were introduced in place of Dangmei Grace and Priyangka Devi, respectively.

The prolific Egypt women’s football team captain Engy Ahmed Sayed tried her luck from close range before the hour-mark, but Sowmiya Narayanasamy stood tall to deny her confidently.

Hayam Abdellatif had the final effort for Egypt in the dying minutes of the game but her effort landed safely into Sowmiya’s gloves. The last change was made by Dennerby at the final minutes of the regulation time when Manisha was replaced by Mariyammal.

The match soon came to an end, and the Indian women’s football team earned its first victory in Jordan.

India will play hosts Jordan, ranked 63, next on Friday.