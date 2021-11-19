Indonesia Masters badminton: PV Sindhu through to semis

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu made her way to the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the Indonesia Masters 2021 badminton in Bali on Friday.

PV Sindhu beat Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit 21-13, 21-10 in a 35-minute encounter in the last eight.

The Indian badminton star will now take on either Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-final.

This is PV Sindhu’s second-consecutive semi-final appearance on the BWF World Tour after the French Open last month. The reigning world champion had lost to Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in three games on that occasion.

An all-Indian clash between former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and 2014 Indonesia Masters champion HS Prannoy is scheduled later in the day.

Both Srikanth and Prannoy caused upsets in the previous round, each coming from a game down to beat Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie and Tokyo 2020 gold-medallist Viktor Axelsen, respectively.