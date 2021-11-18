Indonesia Masters badminton: PV Sindhu powers through to quarter-finals

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu came back from a game down to advance to the quarter-finals of the women’s singles event at the Indonesia Masters 2021 badminton in Bali on Thursday.

The Indian badminton ace, seeded third, beat Spain’s Clara Azurmendi 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 in the second round.

PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist, will now take on Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit for a place in the semis.

Meanwhile, promising youngster Lakshya Sen was knocked out of the Indonesia Masters after he fell to top seed Kento Momota of Japan 21-13, 21-19.

In the mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out after losing 15-21, 23-21, 18-21 to Thai team Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran.

The Indian pair had beaten second seeds and home favourites Praveen Jordan and Melati Oktavianti in the previous round but could not sustain that winning run despite a tough fight.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will be in action later today against 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.