Indonesia Masters 2022 badminton: India’s campaign ends in pre-quarterfinals stage

India’s campaign at the Indonesia Masters 2022 Super 100 tournament ended on Thursday after none of the Indian badminton players made it past the second round.

World No. 70 Subhankar Dey was the highest-ranked Indian at the event in Malang. Seeded eighth in the men’s singles, Subhankar lost to local player Bobby Setiabudi 21-13, 21-13 in the second round.

Three other Indians, Alap Mishra, Dhruv Rawat and Meiraba Maisnam, were also knocked out in the second round of the men’s singles.

While Alap Mishra lost to Malaysia’s Shahyar Shaqeem 21-14, 21-9, Dhruv Rawat was defeated in three games by Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 20-22, 21-19. Meiraba Maisnam went down to South Korea’s Cho Geonyeop 21-12, 21-17.

Meanwhile, Ansal Yadav and Siddharth Pratap Singh were ousted in the opening round of the men’s singles competition.

Parupalli Kashyap, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, was seeded third but did not start the Super 100 event.

In the women’s singles, Samiya Farooqui was the best performer for India, reaching the second round, where she lost to fifth-seed Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia 21-3, 21-15.

Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Prerana Neeluri and Keyura Mopati couldn’t progress past the first round in women’s singles. Priya Kudaravalli also featured in the mixed doubles with Tarun Kona but was again defeated in the opening round.

Later, Tarun Kona paired up with Shivam Sharma in the men’s doubles but faced a similar fate.

There were no Indian badminton players in the women’s doubles at the Indonesia Masters 2022.