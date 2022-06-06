Indonesia Masters 2022: How to watch Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia live in action

Lee Zii Jia will be looking to continue his unbeaten run when he takes to the court for badminton's Indonesia Masters 2022 which takes place from 7 to 12 June.

The men's world No.5 has enjoyed a fine run of form that has seen him win two titles since being knocked out of the semi-finals at the All England Open at in March.

Lee was crowned Asian Champion in Manila before going on to win the Super 500 event in Bangkok, his first individual World Tour title since turning professional.

The 24-year-old will now kick off an intense period of the season which will likely see him play five tournaments in the space of six weeks, beginning with the back-to-back events in Jakarta, the Indonesian Master followed by the Indonesian Open, which is the second Super 1000 event of the season.

Lee in the form of his life

Lee is a player on the rise at the moment.

This year alone he has won two titles (Asian Championships, Thailand Open) and managed two other semi-finals appearances, which has seen him rise to a career-high of number five in the world.

Since turning independent, Lee has been rather selective about the tournaments that he participates in. Together with his coach Indra Wijaya, his team has planned Lee's commitments for the season to ensure that he is able to perform consistently at his best each time he steps out on court.

Lee is seeded fifth at the Super 500 Indonesia Masters, behind the likes of Viktor Axelsen, Anders Antonsen, Chou Tien Chen and home favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

The Malaysian will open his campaign against Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen, who is ranked 22nd in the world. The two are tied in their head-to-head record which dates back to when they first played each other in the Thailand Junior International 2015, as Under-19 players. With three wins apiece, Lee holds the advantage having won their most recent encounter almost a year ago at the HYLO Open 2021.

If all goes according to plan, Lee could likely meet Ginting should they both make the quarter-finals and if he gets past the home favourite, he'll then most likely have to find a way past reigning Olympic Champion Axelsen or perhaps the other crowd favourite, Jonatan Christie.

The approach the three-time World Tour winner has taken this season so far seems to be paying dividends but it'll certainly be put to the test in the coming five weeks.

