Indonesia Masters badminton: India’s campaign ends after PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen lose in quarter-finals

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu crashed out of the Indonesia Masters 2022 after losing to the world No. 8 Ratchanok Intanon in the women’s singles quarter-final match on Friday.

Playing at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta, PV Sindhu, seventh in the badminton world rankings, suffered a heavy 21-12, 21-10 defeat at the hands of her Thai opponent in just 33 minutes.

Ratchanok Intanon settled early into the match and built a strong 11-5 lead till the first break. PV Sindhu, a former world champion, could score only two points on her serve in the game and was penalised heavily by a tactically astute Ratchanok Intanon.

In pursuit of quick points, PV Sindhu tried to keep the rallies short in the second game and as a consequence, made a series of unforced errors.

Ratchanok Intanon then used the corners and the dip shots well to move into the semi-finals of the BWF Super 500 tournament.

This was PV Sindhu’s fifth consecutive loss against the 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon and her ninth overall in 13 games.

Earlier, India’s top men’s badminton player Lakshya Sen lost his quarter-final match to world No. 4 Chou Tien Chen of the Chinese Taipei 21-16, 12-21, 21-14 in one hour and two minutes.

The Indian shuttler, ranked ninth in the world, lost the first game convincingly but mounted a comeback to draw level in the second game.

The third game saw both players engage in longer rallies. However, Chou Tien Chen, 32, used his experience well to counter 20-year-old Lakshya Sen and seal a spot in the semi-final.

This was Lakshya Sen's second straight defeat against Chou in as many matches. Lakshya Sen had lost to Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-13, 17-21 in the Thomas Cup group stage match last month.

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, along with other top Indian badminton players Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal, will be in action at the Indonesia Open - a BWF Super 1000 tournament starting next week.