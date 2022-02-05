Tokyo Olympics medallist Ravi Dahiya to train in Bulgaria with seven other wrestlers

Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and fellow Indian wrestler Deepak Punia are among eight grapplers who will train at a special camp in Teteven, Bulgaria, according to PTI.

The special camp, which will run from February 5 to 23, also includes Asian championships silver-medallist Gourav Baliyan and national champion Sandeep Singh Mann, among freestyle wrestlers.

Four Greco-Roman wrestlers - Sunil Kumar, Sajan Bhanwal, Ravi Malik and Ashu - will also travel to Bulgaria for the special camp. The wrestlers will be accompanied by three sparring partners and two coaches.

The camp has been organised to prepare the wrestlers better for a busy season, which includes both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games later this year.

Once the wrestlers return from Bulgaria, they will join the national camp in Sonepat, Haryana, which is being held from February 7 to March 31.

Olympic medallist Ravi Dahiya has been out of competitive action since his silver medal-winning feat in Tokyo. He had taken some time off after his debut Olympics and was forced to cancel a training trip to Russia in January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ravi Dahiya has been training at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi and is expected to compete at the ranking series in Istanbul, Turkey later this month.

World championships silver-medallist Deepak Punia, who also made his Olympics debut at Tokyo 2020, has also not competed since the Summer Games.