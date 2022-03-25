Asian wrestling championships: Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor make 10-member Indian women’s team – full list

Worlds medallists Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor punched their tickets to the Asian wrestling championships 2022 through the selection trials held at the SAI Centre in Lucknow on Friday.

Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor were selected to compete in the 57kg and 59kg weight categories, respectively. The continental meet will be held in Mongolia, from April 19 to 24.

Star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Geeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik, however, won’t be featuring at the Asian wrestling championships 2022.

While the Phogat sisters skipped the selection trials due to injuries, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik was beaten 5-1 by Manisha in the 62kg weight class at the selections.

Olympian Sonam Malik, who represented India in the women’s 62kg division at Tokyo 2020, didn’t participate in the trials due to injury.

Friday’s trials were held for 10 women’s weight categories and winners were shortlisted for the event.

Medallists at the previous Asian wrestling championships edition in 2021 - Seema Bisla (50kg), Divya Shikran (72kg) and Pooja Sihag (76kg) also missed out.

Earlier on Thursday, Tokyo Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya along with Deepak Punia were among the 10 men’s freestyle wrestlers to seal their spots at the continental championships through selection trials.

Former Asian champion Sunil Kumar was among the 10 Greco-Roman wrestlers who made the cut.

Last year, the Indian team finished third in the medals table with five golds, three silvers and six bronze medals. Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor had won gold medals in their respective weight categories.

Indian women’s wrestling team for Asian Wrestling Championships 2022

Manisha (50 kg), Swati Shinde (53 Kg), Sushma Shokeen (55 Kg), Anshu Malik (57 Kg), Sarita Mor (59 Kg), Manisha (62 Kg), Radhika (65 Kg), Sonika Hooda (68 Kg), Nikki (72 Kg), Sudesh (76 Kg).

