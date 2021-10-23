Indian women’s football team loses 1-0 to Djurgarden IF in friendly

The Indian women's football team lost 1-0 against Djurgarden IF in the second friendly of its Sweden tour at the Stockholm Stadium on Saturday.

Djurgarden IF rode on Fanny’s solitary goal, scored just two minutes before the half-time, to win the match.

In the first friendly, India went down to Hammarby IF 3-2.

On Saturday, India got the first chance to take the lead 12 minutes into the game. Anju Tamang attempted a curling shot from a corner, but the Djurgarden goalkeeper made a stunning save to deny her a goal.

The Swedish club then cruised to the Indian box, but goalkeeper Shreya made a brilliant save, coming out of her line.

Later, striker Sanju got two precious opportunities to score. First, she dribbled past her marker to pass the ball to Pyari, but her shot was grabbed by the goalkeeper.

Then in the 41st minute, Sanju gave a pass to an onrushing Dangmei Grace, whose shot was cleared by the Djurgarden goalkeeper.

In the counterattack, two minutes later, against the run of play, Djurgarden striker Fanny found the back of India’s net.

In the second half, India rearranged their game to keep the opponents busy, but their quest for an equaliser went in vain as they missed as many as three chances.

India played four friendlies earlier this month in the Middle East; against UAE (4-1), Tunisia (0-1), Bahrain (5-0), and Chinese Taipei (1-0) as part of their preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.

The Indian football team then played two matches in Stockholm against two top-tier Swedish clubs. Incidentally, India’s new Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby has had coaching stints with both clubs.

India women have played 11 matches this year and lost eight.

Earlier this year, the Indian women’s football team went down to Serbia, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Belarus. All matches were played under coach Maymol Rocky, who was replaced in August.

The team will return to India where it will resume training for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.