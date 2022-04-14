Indian Women’s League 2021-22 football: Full schedule and where to watch live

The Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2021-22 football competition starts on April 15 and ends on May 26.

The IWL, India’s premier domestic women’s football league, is returning after two years after the 2020-21 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The IWL 2021-22 will be the fifth edition of the competition which will see 12 teams - Odisha Police, Hans Women FC, Kickstart FC Karnataka, Gokulam Kerala FC, Sethu Madurai, PIFA Sports Colaba FC, Mata Rukmani FC, Sirvodem Sports Club, Indian Arrows, SSB Women FC, Sports Odisha and ARA FC - vie for the title.

Gokulam Kerala FC are the defending champions, having won the 2019-20 tournament.

This year will also witness the debut of the Indian Arrows women’s team, which is the All India Football Federation’s developmental side. The Arrows, like the men’s team which plays in the I-League, will be exclusively made up of promising youngsters from across the country.

All IWL 2021-22 matches will be played across three venues - the Kalinga Stadium, the 7th Battalion Ground and the Capital Ground – in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The league starts on April 15 with simultaneous kickoffs as PIFA Sports FC face Kickstart FC at the Capital Ground while SSB Women FC lock horns with Hans Women FC at the 7th Battalion Ground. Reigning champions Gokulam begin their title defence against Odisha Police on April 16.

The 12 teams will play against each other in a single-legged round-robin format, which makes the league 66 matches long. The team with the most points at the end of all the matches will be crowned champions and will qualify for the AFC Women's Club Championship 2023.

Where to watch Indian Women’s League 2021-22 live?

Thirty selected football matches of the Indian Women’s League 2021-22 will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport TV channel.

All IWL 2021-22 matches played at the Capital Ground and Kalinga Stadium will be available on live streaming on the Indian Football YouTube channel.

Indian Women’s League 2021-22 fixtures, schedule and live match start times

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

April 15, Friday

PIFA Sports FC vs Kickstart FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

SSB Women FC vs Hans Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Indian Arrows vs Sirvodem SC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 16, Saturday

Odisha Police vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sethu Madurai vs Mata Rukmani FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

ARA FC vs Sports Odisha (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 19, Tuesday

Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sports Odisha vs Indian Arrows (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs SSB Women FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 20, Wednesday

Sirvodem SC vs Kickstart FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Mata Rukmani FC vs Odisha (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sethu Madurai vs ARA FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 23, Saturday

Hans Women FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

PIFA Sports FC vs Sirvodem SC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Kickstart FC vs Sports Odisha (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 24, Sunday

SSB Women FC vs Mata Rukmani FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Odisha Police vs ARA FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Indian Arrows vs Sethu Madurai (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 27, Wednesday

Odisha Police vs Indian Arrows (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sports Odisha vs Sirvodem SC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Mata Rukmani FC vs Hans Women FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 28, Thursday

Sethu Madurai vs Kickstart FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

ARA FC vs SSB Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs PIFA Sports FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 1, Sunday

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mata Rukmani FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

SSB Women FC vs Indian Arrows (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

PIFA Sports FC vs Sports Odisha (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 2, Monday

Hans Women FC vs ARA FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Kickstart FC vs Odisha Police (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sirvodem SC vs Sethu Madurai (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 5, Thursday

Sethu Madurai vs Sports Odisha (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Mata Rukmani FC vs PIFA Sports FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

ARA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 6, Friday

Odisha Police vs Sirvodem SC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Indian Arrows vs Hans Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

SSB Women FC vs Kickstart FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 9, Monday

Mata Rukmani FC vs ARA FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

PIFA Sports FC vs Sethu Madurai (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sports Odisha vs Odisha Police (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 10, Tuesday

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sirvodem SC vs SSB Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Hans Women FC vs Kickstart FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 13, Friday

ARA FC vs PIFA Sports FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Odisha Police vs Sethu Madurai (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Indian Arrows vs Mata Rukmani FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 14, Saturday

Kickstart FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

SSB Women FC vs Sports Odisha (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Hans Women FC vs Sirvodem SC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 17, Tuesday

ARA FC vs Indian Arrows (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sirvodem SC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sethu Madurai vs SSB Women FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 18, Wednesday

Mata Rukmani FC vs Kickstart FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sports Odisha vs Hans Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Police (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 21, Saturday

Indian Arrows vs PIFA Sports FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Kickstart FC vs ARA FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

SSB Women FC vs Odisha Police (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 22, Sunday

Hans Women FC vs Sethu Madurai (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sirvodem SC vs Mata Rukmani FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sports Odisha (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 25, Wednesday

TBD vs TBD (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

TBD vs TBD (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

TBD vs TBD (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 26, Thursday

TBD vs TBD (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

TBD vs TBD (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

TBD vs TBD (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST