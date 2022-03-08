Everything you need to know about the 2022 Indian Wells Masters - Preview, schedule, and stars to watch

The world's top tennis players are ready for the start of the Indian Wells Masters in California.

Outside of the Grand Slam tournaments, it is arguably the most competitive event of the year and has led to it sometimes being dubbed the "fifth Grand Slam".

After being held in different locations since 1974, the tournament moved to Indian Wells - in the Coachella Valley east of Los Angeles - in 1987 when Boris Becker beat Stefan Edberg in the final.

It was not until 1989 when a women's tournament was added with Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf among the victors in the early years.

Fast forward to 2022 with three-time Rafael Nadal the man to beat after winning a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic is again missing with vaccination against COVID-19 a pre-requisite for foreigners entering the United States.

On the women's side, world number one Ash Barty has decided to skip the American hardcourt season leaving 2021 French Open champion and Tokyo 2020 women's doubles gold medallist Barbora Krejcikova as the top seed.

Naomi Osaka, who had a wildcard for the tournament after dropping outside the top 80 in the world rankings, will play Indian Wells for the first time since 2019.

The four-time Slam winner, who made her breakthrough by winning this tournament in 2018, is now in the main draw due to pull-outs with her wildcard going to recent Lyon winner Dayana Yastremska.

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie defends his men's singles title with Spain's Paula Badosa the reigning women's singles champion.

Indian Wells Masters 2022 – Schedule

Qualifying for the tournament began on Monday (7 March).

The women's first round starts on Wednesday with the men's tournament getting underway on Thursday.

Day sessions are scheduled to begin at 11:00 Pacific Time (19:00 GMT) with night sessions starting at 18:00 PT (02:00 GMT the next day).

Friday 18 March

Women's singles semi-finals, men's singles quarter-finals.

Saturday 19 March

Men's singles semi-finals, men's doubles final, women's doubles final.

Sunday 20 March

Women's singles final, men's singles final.

Indian Wells Masters – Players to watch

Look no further than three-time Indian Wells champion Nadal who is proving that age is just a number this season

The 35-year-old won in Melbourne at the start of the year before his spectacular victory at the Australian Open, and backed that up with his third title in as many events at last month's Mexican Open in Acapulco.

The man Nadal beat in the Australian Open final, Daniil Medvedev, is now the ATP's number-one ranked player - the first man other than Nadal, Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to hold that honour since 2004.

The Russian will compete at Indian Wells as a neutral athlete with Olympic champion Alexander Zverev permitted to play after his exclusion from the Mexican Open.

In Barty's absence, Iga Swiatek will be one of the top picks to take the women's title having demolished in-form Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final two weeks ago.

The Pole, who became her country's first Grand Slam title winner at the 2020 French Open, dropped just two games to claim her fourth WTA title.

Martina Navratilova thinks she has every chance of winning back to back WTA 1000 tournaments, telling the WTA Tour website: "When she wins, she wins big. She doesn’t putz around. She ran through the [2020] French without losing a set, she dominated in Doha … when she’s on, she’s on.

"I think the conditions in Indian Wells are going to be similar to Doha. Slow conditions, even though the ball flies at altitude. Heavy conditions, so you have to hit through the court with a lot of power. She’s got a ton of topspin on the forehand, which paid off in Doha – and should pay off in Indian Wells as well."

Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her women's singles semi-final against Nadia Podoroska at the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Picture by 2020 Getty Images

There are several wildcards to keep an eye on including two-time Olympic gold medallist Andy Murray who has just started working for a third time with former coach Ivan Lendl.

And Nick Kyrgios returns to singles action after winning the Australian Open doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Youngsters to watch in the main draw include Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, winner of his first ATP Tour title in Rio last month, and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime who had a match point against Medvedev in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

On the women's side, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has been given a wildcard for the event as she tries to rediscover her best form.

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu has struggled of late, but the woman she beat in the final in New York - Leylah Fernandez - retained her Monterey Open title earlier this month.

Coco Gauff, still only 17, could be the biggest home hope after she defeated reigning champion Badosa at the Qatar Open before going out to Maria Sakkari.