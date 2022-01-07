Sania Mirza bows out of Adelaide International tennis

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian women’s doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok were knocked out in the semi-finals at the Adelaide International 2022 WTA 500 tournament in Australia on Friday.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair went down to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, who is the current world No.1 women’s singles player, and Storm Sanders 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 in the final four clash which lasted one hour and five minutes.

Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok had a challenging start to the match as the home team clinched the first set without much difficulty.

However, Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok bounced back in the second set after breaking the opponents early and levelled the score to force a super tie-breaker.

The decider was also a thrilling contest, but Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok could not see it through despite saving a match point, and thus ended their campaign.

Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok beat the USA's Shelby Rogers and England's Heather Watson in the quarters to make the final four.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan extended their run at the Adelaide International 1 ATP 250 tournament by reaching the semi-finals.

The unseeded Indian duo eased past the French-Monegasque team of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1, 6-3 in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.

Bopanna-Ramanathan will now face the fourth seeded Bosnian-Mexican pair of Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez and the semi-final on Saturday.