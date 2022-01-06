Sania Mirza, Ashleigh Barty to face-off in Adelaide tennis doubles semi-finals

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine beat the USA's Shelby Rogers and England's Heather Watson to make the semi-finals at the Adelaide International 2022 WTA 500 tournament in Australia on Thursday.

Sania Mirza- Nadiia Kichenok won their quarter-final match 6-0, 1-6, 10-5 and will face home favourites Ashleigh Barty, the current women’s singles world No. 1, and Storm Sanders in the final four.

Earlier, Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok upset second seeds Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the all-Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan also progressed to the quarter-finals at the Adelaide International 1 ATP 250 tournament.

Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan beat the USA’s Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 10-4 through a super tie-breaker.

The Indian duo will go up against the winner of the other second round match between Belgium’s Sander Gille Joran Vliegen and the French-Monegasque team of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys.