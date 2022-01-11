Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok out of Adelaide International 2 tennis in opening round

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her women’s doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine lost 6-3, 6-3 to Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the Adelaide International 2 WTA 250 event on Tuesday.

Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok, the semi-finalists from last week Adelaide International 1 in Australia, were the second seeds in the tournament. But the unseeded Czech team proved to be a tough challenge with Marketa Vondrousova, the Tokyo Olympics women’s singles silver medallist, in their ranks.

After an even start, Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova broke Sania Mirza- Nadiia Kichenok in the fifth game and built on that to win the first set comfortably.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair showed intent in the second set and managed to break the Tereza Martincova-Marketa Vondrousova 40-0 in the very first game. The Czech team, however, levelled it up in the very next game with a break of their own.

The two teams went toe-to-toe from there on, but with the score at 4-3, the Czechs broke free and proceeded to wrap up the set by a 6-3 margin. The match lasted just over an hour.