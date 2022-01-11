Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok out of Adelaide International 2 tennis in opening round

The Indo-Ukrainian duo went down to the Czech team of Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova, who is the Tokyo 2020 women’s singles silver medallist.

By Utathya Nag
Sania MIRZA
Picture by Getty Images

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her women’s doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine lost 6-3, 6-3 to Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the Adelaide International 2 WTA 250 event on Tuesday.

Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok, the semi-finalists from last week Adelaide International 1 in Australia, were the second seeds in the tournament. But the unseeded Czech team proved to be a tough challenge with Marketa Vondrousova, the Tokyo Olympics women’s singles silver medallist, in their ranks.

After an even start, Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova broke Sania Mirza- Nadiia Kichenok in the fifth game and built on that to win the first set comfortably.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair showed intent in the second set and managed to break the Tereza Martincova-Marketa Vondrousova 40-0 in the very first game. The Czech team, however, levelled it up in the very next game with a break of their own.

The two teams went toe-to-toe from there on, but with the score at 4-3, the Czechs broke free and proceeded to wrap up the set by a 6-3 margin. The match lasted just over an hour.

More from

GO OLYMPIC. GET ALL THIS.

Free live sport events. Unlimited access to series. Unrivalled Olympic news & highlights.
Sign up here Sign up here