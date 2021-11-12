Sumit Nagal undergoes hip surgery in Germany

India’s Sumit Nagal will be out of action for a few months after he underwent hip surgery in Germany.

The Indian tennis player - who made his Olympics debut at Tokyo 2020 - has been struggling with a right hip injury this year.

Sumit Nagal had pulled out of India’s group tie against Finland in the Davis Cup in September, played on the hard courts at the Espoo Metro Areena, citing the injury. India eventually went down 3-1 to Finland.

Sumit Nagal was advised to avoid hard courts after he picked up a hip injury at the US Open qualifiers late in August. The Indian, however, was active on the ATP Challenger circuit playing on clay courts since then.

At these Challenger events, Sumit Nagal lost in the opening rounds in Italy, Poland and Bucharest, Romania. He, however, made the second round in Bosnia & Herzegovina and the semi-finals in Sibiu, Romania in October.

“As a lot of you guys know I was struggling with my right hip the whole season, I was not left with too many options as I tried every procedure,” Sumit Nagal wrote on social media.

Sumit Nagal is considered India’s next big hope in singles tennis.

The 24-year-old Sumit Nagal first made waves when he took a set off the legendary Roger Federer at the 2019 US Open before he became the first Indian to win an opening round match at a Grand Slam in seven years at the 2020 US Open.

Sumit Nagal’s career-high ranking on the ATP Tour has been world No. 122 that he achieved in August 2020. He started the 2021 season ranked 137 before falling to the current 217.

Nagal will be able to maintain his current rank when he returns to court because of the ‘protected ranking’ provision - which allows players to keep their current ranking for the duration of their injury.