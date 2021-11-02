Indian show jumper Yashaan Khambatta training aspirants to fund his passion

Indian show jumper Yashaan Khambatta made his foray into the Asian Games in 2014. He was, in fact, the lone Indian to qualify for the final round. Seven years on, the Mumbai-rider, is back on track to book his spot for the 2022 Asian Games through the selection trials.

Khambatta, riding his only horse Lorenzo, made a head start in the first of five selection trials by finishing first in the 1.50m category. The show jumping trials are divided into two rounds -- 1.40m and 1.50m -- where the obstacles are set at different heights.

The 32-year-old will look to carry his momentum in the second selection trial for the 2022 Asian Games, slated to run from December 12 to 17, with 11-year-old Lorenzo expected to return to form. It will be important for him to attain the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) in at least three of the five selection trials to have a chance to make a cut for the 2022 Asian Games.

"It feels really good. I would have loved to qualify in the individual round. I wanted my horse to be in top form. For the individual, I didn't think that he (Lorenzo) was ready. But from the second to fifth trial, he would be in good form, in which I would be able to compete," Khambatta told Olympics.com.

Yashaan Khambatta in action

But his journey in search for glory has been nothing short of challenging. So much so that Khambatta began providing various equestrian services through his set-up named Equine Services & Co., to fuel his passion.

The services provided through his organization include, retraining of horses, sale of used saddles, equine dentistry, training camp abroad, cleaning and forwarding for import among various others.

"It's been a long journey but a fruitful one too. Now I am training others as well, training horses, so that I can fund myself for the sport," Khambatta said.

"There have been a lot of ups and downs like all sports personalities have. But the main thing that we lack in our sports is sponsors because our sport is expensive. I would compare it to a Formula 1 racing team. There is a driver, there is a car but there is a whole team behind it. It's not just the driver and the car. And here also it is the same thing."

Khambatta embarked on the journey at the age of six at the Amateur Riders Club (ARC) in Mumbai. His father runs a travel agency in Mumbai while his mother, a homemaker, passed away only last year. His parents have been his pillars of strength and supported his athletic endeavors early on.

"My parents really supported me. They went beyond expectations. Today whatever I am, it is because of my parents. Especially in this sport, either you've a sponsor or you're rich yourself," the 2014 Asian Games finalist said.

"To reach the top, it is very difficult but looking at my dedication and hard work, my parents always supported me. I believe that money shouldn't be a criteria to reach to the top."