Indian show jumper Pranay Khare eyeing 2022 Asian Games qualification

Indian show jumper Pranay Khare is in line to qualify for the team event at the 2022 Asian Games, which will be held at Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25. He has already attained one Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) out of the three required in his first of five selection trials for the 2022 Asian Games.

Khare topped the 1.40m round in the first trials mounted on his German mare Vanilla Sky in the trials held in October. He has, since then, maintained his focus to stay in rhythm by participating in as many competitions as possible.

The Bhopal native also finished in an overall second position at the FEI World Jumping Challenge at the Amateur Riders Club at Mahalakshmi race course, Mumbai in the 1.30m round on Thursday.

"The more competition you've the better you get day by day. We are focusing on the 1.40 for the team (event at Asian Games) and if that goes well then we will set it up," Khare told Olympics.com.

Pranay Khare with his horse Vanilla Sky

The 19-year-old believes is honing in on a daily routine to stay fresh for the competition.

"We work the horses for six days a week for around 35-40 minutes per day. It's very high-level intensity training. We do canter-poles. These last moment preparations are just a touch-up thing. We are keeping them fresh," he said.

Khare started working with Vanilla Ice a couple of years ago. Khare believes that the German horses are better-equipped to compete in the show jumping event.

"We (with coach Nitin Gupta) went to Germany to pick up a few warmblood horses. And that's where I got my mare from my known friend called Martin," Khare recalled.

"The Indian breeds are a little bit, I won't say on the weaker side but to be on the top level in India you need some German warmbloods. They are specifically, just from the day they are born, trained to jump in big categories. Been built-up in that way since the beginning. Warmbloods are used for jumping. German horses have a clear mindset. Indian breeds are much more time consuming to reach at that level," he explained.

Khare's journey, however, would have been incomplete without his elder brother who paved the way for him into the sport. He also largely credits his coach Gupta for putting in constant effort to shape up his career.

"When I was nine years old, my elder brother, who is currently a doctor, used to ride horses. So in my summer vacation, I used to go with him, watch him ride and that's when I started picking up the sport and learnt about it," Khare said.

"I got into Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy in 2012. 2013 was my first junior national. Then I shifted to my current coach Nitin Gupta who has got a private barn in Bangalore. I've been with him for the past six to seven years now."

For now, making the cut for the 2022 Asian Games is the first major goal in the teenager's fledgling career.