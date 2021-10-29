Senior National Aquatic Championships: Srihari Nataraj wins two more golds on final day

Tokyo Olympic swimmer Srihari Nataraj won two more gold medals on the final day of the Senior National Aquatic Championships 2021 in Bengaluru, ending his campaign with five individual titles.

On Friday, Srihari Nataraj clinched the 200m freestyle gold with a new meet record time of 1:49.78 seconds. He pipped Kushagra Rawat to the top of the podium.

The 20-year-old Srihari also defended his 200m backstroke title, adding to his 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle golds, to finish the national meet as the best male swimmer.

Srihari Nataraj had earlier helped Karnataka finish on top in the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay and the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash won gold in the 100m butterfly with a record-breaking effort of 53.24 seconds. He held the previous meet record of 53.46 seconds.

Sajan ended the four-day competition with three gold medals.

However, Maana Patel, the third Indian swimmer at the Tokyo Olympics, missed the 200m backstroke podium, finishing fourth. Ridhima Kumar, 17, clinched the top position with her timing of 2:21.58 seconds.

Ridhima will now represent India at next month’s FINA World Short Course Championships, along with Srihari, Sajan and Kushagra.

At the end of the national championships, Karnataka were declared winners of the men’s and women’s swimming team championship.

Results on Day 4 of Senior Aquatic National Championships 2021

Men

400m Individual medley

1. Shoan Ganguly - 4:30.52 (Karnataka)

2. Siva S - 4:36.38 (Karnataka)

3. Sai Nihar Bikkina - 4:42.28 (Telangana)

200m Freestyle

1. Srihari Natraj - 1:49.78 (Karnataka)

2. Kushagra Rawat - 1:52.24 (Delhi)

3. Tanish George Mathew - 1:52.34 (Karnataka)

200m Backstroke

1. Srihari Natraj - 2:04.20 (Karnataka)

2. Utkarsh Santosh Patil - 2:06.78 (Karnataka)

3. Siddhant Sejwal - 2:09.82 (Delhi)

100m Breaststroke

1. Lohit M - 1:04.24 (R.S.P.B)

2. Danush S - 1:04.25 (TNSA)

3. Arun S - 1:04.75 (S.S.C.B)

100m Butterfly

1. Sajan Prakash - 53.24 (Police)

2. Mihir Ambre - 54.93 (Maharashtra)

3. Adhithya D - 55.72 (TNSA)

Women

200m Freestyle

1. Shivangi Sarma - 2:07.10 (Assam)

2. Shivani Kataria - 2:10.46 (Haryana)

3. Aanya Wala - 2:11.69 (Maharashtra)

200m Backstroke

1. Ridhima Veerendra Kumar - 2:21.58 (Karnataka)

2. Soubriti Mondal - 2:24.85 (Bengal)

3. Shrungi Rajesh Bandekar - 2:28.27 (Goa)

100m Breaststroke

1. Chahat Arora - 1:17.01 (Pune)

2. Harishitha Jayaram - 1:17.57 (R.S.P.B)

3. Lineysha A K - 1:17.77 (Karnataka)

100m Butterfly

1. Apeksha Fernandes - 1:03.38 (Maharashtra)

2. Astha Choudhury - 1:03.83 (Assam)

3. Divya Satija - 1:04.55 (Haryana)