Senior National Aquatic Championships: Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj top swimmers on Day 3

Tokyo Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj continued their splendid form on the third day of the Senior National Aquatic Championships 2021 in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Sajan Prakash, representing Police, comfortably defended his 200m butterfly national title while Srihari Nataraj of Karnataka claimed top honours in the 50m backstroke.

Two-time Olympic swimmer Sajan Prakash finished the 200m butterfly with a timing of 1:58.74 seconds, almost six seconds faster than second-placed Aryan Panchal.

Sajan Prakash had clinched gold in the 50m butterfly event on the first day of the national meet.

Meanwhile, Srihari Nataraj clocked 25.77 seconds to win the 50m backstroke crown and then helped Karnataka win silver in the men’s 4x100m medley.

The 20-year-old swimmer has already pocketed gold medals in the 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, mixed 4x50m freestyle relay, and the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Young swimmer Kushagra Rawat’s record-breaking swim in the 1500m freestyle took him to the top of the podium. He completed the distance in 15:38.13 seconds, bettering his own meet record of 15:41:45 seconds.

However, Tokyo Olympian Maana Patel had to settle for a silver in the 50m backstroke as she was beaten to the title by teenager Ridhima Kumar.

Results on Day 3 of Senior Aquatic National Championships 2021

Men

1500m Freestyle

1. Kushagra Rawat - 15:38.13 (Delhi)

2. Aneesh S Gowda - 16:11.42 (Karnataka)

3. Vedaant Madhavan - 16:15.13 (Maharashtra)

200m Butterfly

1. Sajan Prakash - 1:58.74 (Police)

2. Aryan Panchal - 2:04.41 (Gujarat)

3. Bikram Changmai - 2:05.58 (Assam)

50m Backstroke

1. Srihari Natraj - 25.77 (Karnataka)

2. Vinayak Vijay - 26.78 (TNSA)

3. Xavier Michael D'Souza - 27.16 (Goa)

50m Freestyle

1. Sambhavv R - 23.65 (Karnataka)

2. Mihir Ambre - 23.76 (Maharashtra)

3. Heer Shah - 23.93 (Maharashtra)

4x100m Medley

1. R.S.P.B - 3:53.29

2. Karnataka - 3:53.51

3. Tamil Nadu - 3:55.15

Women

800m Freestyle

1. Prachi Tokas - 9:20.16 (Delhi)

2. Aanya Wala - 9:24.41 (Maharashtra)

3. Vritti Agarwal - 9:30.01 (Telangana)

200m Butterfly

1. Astha Choudhury - 2:20.47 (Assam)

2. Apeksha Fernandes - 2:24.10 (Maharashtra)

3. Shakthi Balakrishnan - 2:25.34 (TNSA)

50m Backstroke

1. Ridhima Veerendra Kumar - 29.94 (Karnataka)

2. Maana Patel - 30.26 (Gujarat)

3. Nina Venkatesh - 30.86 (Karnataka)

50m Freestyle

1. Avantika Chawan - 27.18 (R.S.P.B)

2. Rujuta Khade - 27.27 (Maharashtra)

3. Shivangi Sarma - 27.38 (Assam)

4x100m Medley

1. Maharashtra - 4:31.50

2. Karnataka - 4:34.03

3. Bengal - 4:39.39