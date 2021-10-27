Senior National Aquatic Championships: Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat win second individual titles

Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Kushagra Rawat set new meet records for a second day running at the Senior National Aquatic Championships 2021 in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Srihari Nataraj won the men’s 100m freestyle title in a new meet record time of 49.94 seconds at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre. It was the second time he had broken the meet record in the day.

The Karnataka swimmer had swam the heats in 50.17 seconds, which bettered the previous record of 50.53 seconds, set by Asian Games medallist Virdhawal Khade in 2012.

Srihari Nataraj then teamed up with Ridhima Kumar, Nina Venkatesh and Sambhavv R to win the mixed 50m freestyle relay.

Tokyo Olympian Srihari Nataraj had won the men’s 100m backstroke title and the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay on the opening day of the event.

Youngster Kushagra Rawat won the men’s 800m freestyle title with a new meet record of 8:08.32s, bettering his own previous record of 8:09.47s.

This was also Kushagra Rawat’s second title at the 74th edition of the national championships, having won the men’s 400m freestyle title on the opening day.

Meanwhile, Chahat Arora won the women’s 50m breaststroke national title with a timing of 33.86s. She had set a new national record of 33.62s in the heats, breaking her own previous record of 33.70s.

Results on Day 2 of Senior Aquatic National Championships 2021

Men

800m Freestyle

1. Kushagra Rawat - 8:08.32s (DEL)

2. Aneesh Gowda - 8:23.89s (KAR)

3. Vedaant Madhavan - 8:28.68s (MAH)

50m Breaststroke

1. Danush S - 29.27s (TN)

2. Vaishnav Hegde - 29.40s (SSCB)

3. Lohit M - 29.73s (RSPB)

200m Individual Medley

1. Shoan Ganguly - 2:07.37s (KAR)

2. Siva S - 2:07.79 (KAR)

3. Robin Singh T Emil - 2:12.51s (RSPB)

100m Freestyle

1. Srihari Natraj - 49.94s (KAR)

2. Anand As - 51.68s (SSCB)

3. Tanish George Mathew - 51.85s (KAR)

Women

1500m Freestyle

1. Prachi Tokas - 17:47.28s (DEL)

2. Richa Mishra - 18:12.01s (POLICE)

3. Vritti Agarwal - 18:20.98s (TEL)

200m Individual Medley

1. Apeksha Fernandes - 2:26.28s (MAH)

2. Disha Bhandari - 2:28.98s (UP)

3. A Jedidah - 2:31.00s (KAR)

100m Freestyle

1. Shivangi Sarma - 59.07s (ASSAM)

2. Avantika Chawan - 59.47s (RSPB)

3. Shivani Kataria - 1:00.06s (HAR)

50m Breaststroke

1. Chahat Arora - 33.86s (PUN)

2. Apeksha Fernandes - 34.07s (MAH)

3. Manavi Varma - 36.31s (KAR)

Mixed

4x50m Freestyle

1. Karnataka - 1:41.73s - Srihari Nataraj, Ridhima Kumar, Nina Venkatesh, Sambhavv R

2. Maharashtra - 1:42.67s - Heer Shah, Sadhvi Dutt, Rutuja Khade, Mihir Ambre

3. RSPB - 1:44.15s - Pavan Gupta, Harishitha Jayaram, Avantika Chawan, Aaron D’Souza