Nethra Kumanan, three other Indian sailors to compete overseas to prepare for 2022 Asian Games

The four Indian sailors who participated at the Tokyo Olympics will train and compete overseas in the run-up to the next year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Their proposal to compete overseas ahead of the 2022 Asian Games was approved by the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) constituted by the Indian sports ministry.

The 49er duo of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy, laser radial specialist Nethra Kumanan and laser standard sailor Vishnu Saravanan all sailed at Tokyo 2020 earlier this year.

It was the first time four Indian sailors competed at the Summer Games. Nethra Kumanan was also the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics.

The four sailors were last seen in action at the world championships staged over the past two months across various categories.

Nine Indians competed in sailing at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, winning three medals.

Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy won a bronze in the men’s 49er, the pair of Varsha Gautham Sweta Shervegar won a silver in the women’s 49er FX, and Harshita Tomar bagged a bronze in the laser.

Apart from the sailors, the MOC also ratified other proposals which had been approved on an emergency basis.

This included Neeraj Chopra training in the USA and PV Sindhu engaging the services of her fitness trainer at the ongoing BWF World Championships in Spain.

Support to the development group of badminton players who competed in tournaments in Ireland, Scotland and Wales in November and this month was also extended.