Indian Open Throws Competition 2022: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shot put gold on return

Competing for the first time since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the gold medal in the men’s shot put event at the Indian Open Throws Competition 2022 at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NS NIS) in Patiala, on Sunday.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who was out of action due to a wrist injury and then his wedding over the past few months, recorded a best throw of 19.94m to bag the yellow metal.

Each of Tajinderpal’s three valid attempts would have won him the title. Karanveer Singh (19.17m) and Aniket (17.63m) won silver and bronze, respectively.

Though Tajinderpal Singh Toor’s winning throw was well short of his personal best of 21.49m – the standing national and Asian record in men’s shot put – it was enough to breach the Indian athletics’ Asian Games qualifying standard of 18.98m in the event. Tajinderpal Singh Toor is the reigning Asian Games men’s shot put champion.

However, the 27-year-old from Punjab will need to improve his distance to meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2022 qualifying standard of 20.51m.

One of the several athletes who managed to breach both the Asian Games and CWG qualifying standards on Sunday, however, was Sarita Singh in women’s hammer throw.

Sarita Singh, the national record (65.25m) holder in the event, won the gold with an attempt of 61.78m, handily beating silver medallist Preeti Sharawat (47.06m) and Maninderjit Kaur (45.00m).

The Asian and Commonwealth Games qualifying standards for women’s hammer throw are 61.18m and 61.58m, respectively.

In women’s shot put, Rio 2016 Olympian and national record holder Manpreet Kaur (16.74m) had to settle for silver behind Abha Khatua (17.09m). Kachnar Chaudhary (14.35m) clinched Bronze.

Tokyo Olympian Seema Punia, meanwhile, comfortably won the women’s discus throw event with a 54.93m attempt. She also met both the Asian and CWG qualifying standards.

London 2012 Olympian Om Prakash Singh Karhana did not start in the men's shot put.

From the results, four met the qualifying standards for the Commonwealth Games, while seven made the cut for the Asian Games.

Indian Open Throws Competition 2022 medal winners

Men

Shot Put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 19.94m; 2. Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 19.17; 3. Aniket (Uttarakhand) 17.63.

Discus Throw: 1. Arjun (Delhi) 53.28m; 2. Parshant Malik (Haryana) 50.39m; 3. Arvind Rathee (Haryana) 50.25m

Hammer Throw: 1. Mahipal Singh Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 54.80m; 2. Dupinder Singh (Haryana) 54.43m; 3. Chetan (Haryana) 51.51m

Javelin Throw: 1. Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 77.89m; 2. Sahil Silwal (Haryana) 77.01m; 3. Rishabh Nehra (Uttar Pradesh) 72.60m

Women

Shot Put: 1. Abha Khatua (Maharashtra) 17.09m; 2. Manpreet Kaur (Haryana) 16.74m; 3. Kachnar Chaudhary (Rajasthan) 14.35m

Discus Throw: 1. Seema Punia (Uttar Pradesh) 54.93m; 2. Nidhi Rani (Haryana) 51.85m; 3. Sunita (Haryana) 48.05m

Hammer Throw: 1. Sarita R Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 61.78m; 2. Preeti Sharawat (Uttar Pradesh) 47.06m; 3. Maninderjit Kaur (Punjab) 45.00m

Javelin Throw: 1. Sanjana Choudhary (Rajasthan) 52.41m, 2. Sharmila Kumari (Haryana) 51.40m, 3. Shakshi Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) 45.98m