Indian Open Race Walking Competition: Ramandeep Kaur betters Priyanka Goswami’s national record to win 35km walk

National Open Athletics champion Ramandeep Kaur won the women’s 35km event at the Indian Open Race Walking Competition 2022 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Sunday.

With the win, Ramandeep Kaur also reclaimed the national record in the category, which Tokyo Olympian Priyanka Goswami had taken away from her at the World Team Race Walking Championships in Muscat last month.

Ramandeep Kaur clocked three hours and four seconds - improving on Priyanka Goswami’s record of 3.13.19 by over 13 minutes. Kaur was followed by Manju (3.07.49) and Payal (3.15.47) to the podium.

In the men’s 35km walk, Juned Khan won the gold medal, clocking 2.40.16. Ram Baboo and Chandan Singh followed with the timings of 2.41.30 and 2.42.02, respectively. All three athletes improved on the national record of 2.46.31 set by Ram Baboo at the National Open Athletics Championships last year.

In the 10km walk for under-20s, Sachin Singh Bohra (43.12) and Deepika Sharma (51.32) won the men’s and women’s titles, respectively, in the absence of national record holders Amit Khatri and Reshma Patel.

While Rohitkumar Yadav (43.13) and Aditya Negi (44.27) clinched silver and bronze respectively in the men’s under-20 10km walk, Bharti Bhadana (52.23) and Indu (52.40) came second and third in the women’s under-20 10km walk.

On Saturday, Olympian Sandeep Kumar successfully defended his men’s 20km crown while Bhawna Jat was pipped by Ravina for the women’s 20km title.

Indian Open Race Walking Competition 2022 Day 2 medal winners

Men’s 35km: 1. Juned Khan - 2.40.16 (NR); 2. Ram Baboo - 2.41.30; 3. Chandan Singh 2.42.02

Women’s 35km: 1. Ramandeep Kaur - 3.00.4 (NR); 2. Manju - 3.07.49; 3. Payal - 3.15.47

Under-20 Men’s 10km: 1. Sachin Singh Bohra - 43.12; 2. Rohitkumar Yadav - 43.13; 3. Aditya Negi - 44.27

Under-20 Women’s 10km: 1. Deepika Sharma - 51.32; 2. Bharti Bhadana - 52.23; 3. Indu - 52.40