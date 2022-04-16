Indian Open Race Walking Competition: Olympian Sandeep Kumar defends his 20km title

Olympian Sandeep Kumar successfully defended his men’s 20km title at the Indian Open Race Walking Competition 2022 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Saturday.

With a timing of one hour 22 minutes and 5 seconds, Sandeep Kumar, who has already qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2022, also achieved the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) qualification mark for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

However, Sandeep Kumar fell short of the AFI entry standards set for the Asian Games by five seconds.

Sandeep Kumar was followed by Akshdeep Singh (1:23:14.00) and Paramjeet Singh Bisht (1:23:27.00) on the men’s 20km podium. Worlds under-20 silver medallist Amit Khatri finished fourth with a timing of 1:23:42.00 on his senior debut.

Suraj Panwar, a 2018 Youth Olympics silver medallist, fell short of expectations as he clocked 1:25:11.00 to finish eighth. Rio 2016 Olympian Ganpathi Krishnan, meanwhile, did not start the race.

Tokyo Olympian Priyanka Goswami, though, could not finish the women’s 20km event after being forced to pull out due to exhaustion.

Priyanka Goswami had set the national record last year at the same meet and was in fine form having set another national record in the women’s 35km last month at the World Team Race Walking Championships in Muscat.

Tokyo Olympian Bhawna Jat finished second with a timing of 1:32:31.00 behind gold medallist Ravina (1:31:52.00). Sonal Sukhwal, 1:32:40.00, finished third.

On Sunday, national record holder Ram Baboo Warangal will go up against Vikash Singh, the bronze medallist from the previous edition, and Chandan Singh in the men’s 35km walk.

In the women’s 35km walk, Sonal Sukhwal will be challenged by last year’s National Open Athletics bronze medallist Payal.

For under-20 men’s and women’s athletes, the distance will be 10km.

National record holder Reshma Patel will start as the favourite to win the women’s U-20 10km walk while the men’s field will see the young brigade vie for the top spot with Amit Khatri transitioning into the senior fold.

Indian Open Race Walking Competition 2022 Day 1 medal winners

Men's 20km: 1. Sandeep Kumar -1:22:05.00; 2. Akshdeep Singh - 1:23:14.00; 3. Paramjeet Singh Bisht - 1:23:27.00

Women's 20km: 1. Ravina - 1:31:52.00; 2. Bhawna Jat- 1:32:31.00; 3. Sonal Sukhwal - 1:32:40.00