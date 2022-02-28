Indian Open Jumps Competition 2022: All eyes on Murali Sreesankar, Arpinder Singh - watch live streaming

The inaugural edition of the Indian Open Jumps Competition 2022 will be held at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Tuesday.

The day-long athletics competition will be crucial for the Indian jumpers looking to make the cut for the World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games scheduled later this year.

As many as 73 jumpers - 46 men and 27 women - will be competing across four events at the Indian Open Jumps Competition 2022. These include high jump, long jump, triple jump and pole vault. The competitions will be held separately for men and women.

National record holder and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who had a disappointing outing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will be in action.

Murali Sreeshankar will be pushed by other exciting long jumpers in Muhammed Anees Yahiya, younger brother of Asian Games gold medallist Muhammed Anas Yahiya, and Yugant Shekar Singh. The three long jumpers had finished on the podium at the Indian Grand Prix 2 last year.

In the triple jump, reigning Asian Games champion Arpinder Singh will look to improve on his 15.91m-jump at the National Open Athletics Championships last year.

Arpinder Singh will be challenged by Abdulla Aboobacker, who produced his personal best jump of 16.84m last year, and national champion Karthik Unnikrishnan.

Among the big names missing at the inaugural jumps meet is World U20 Championships long jumper Shaili Singh.

However, the women’s long jump list includes the likes of U-23 national champion Sandra Babu and upcoming youngster Ancy Sojan. Nayana James, who won the bronze at the Asian championships in 2017, will also be competing.

Where to watch Indian Open Jumps Competition 2022 live?

Live streaming of the Indian Open Jumps Competition 2022 will be available on the Athletic Federation of India’s official YouTube channel. There is no live telecast of the event.

Indian Open Jumps Competition 2022 schedule and event live start times

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Women’s pole vault - 8:30 AM IST

Men’s triple jump - 8:45 AM IST

Men’s high jump - 9:00 AM IST

Women’s long jump - 10:00 AM IST

Men’s pole vault - 3:00 PM IST

Men’s long jump - 3:15 PM IST

Women’s high jump - 4:00 PM IST

Women’s triple jump - 4:30 PM IST