Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition: Rohit Yadav clinches gold with new meet record

Top contender Rohit Yadav of Uttar Pradesh won the men’s gold medal at the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition 2022 at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Monday.

Rohit Yadav breached the 74m mark in all six attempts and registered his best effort of 78.31m in his third attempt.

The 20-year-old broke the meet record of 74.26m comfortably but was well short of the national record of 88.07m held by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who is currently training in Turkey and didn’t participate at the Jamshedpur meet.

Rohit Yadav’s personal best is 81.83m, which came at the Federation Cup earlier this season. He has already qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 but will need to improve considerably to reach the 85m qualification mark for the World Athletics Championships in July.

Meanwhile, Sahil Silwal of Haryana won the silver medal with an effort of 76.64m while Punjab’s Gagandeep claimed the bronze with 67.74m. A total of eight athletes participated in the competition.

On Sunday, Annu Rani won the women’s gold medal after breaking her own national record. She threw 63.82m to take home the top prize.

Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition 2022 results

Men

Gold medal – Rohit Yadav (78.31m)

Silver medal – Sahil Silwal (76.64m)

Bronze medal – Gagandeep (67.74m)

Women

Gold medal – Annu Rani (63.82m)

Silver medal – Sanjana Choudhary (53.87m)

Bronze medal – Shilpa Rani (53.01m)