Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition: Annu Rani betters her own national record to win gold

Tokyo Olympian Annu Rani won this season’s second gold medal at the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition 2022 with a national record throw of 63.82m at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

Annu Rani, who won this year’s Federation Cup in April, improved on her previous national record of 63.24m which she achieved last year at the Federation Cup.

On Sunday, Annu Rani’s subsequent throws were 60.10m, 56.60m and 58.13m.

Annu Rani, however, narrowly missed the qualification mark of 64m to qualify for the World Athletics Championships 2022. She had already made the cut for the Commonwealth Games 2022, to be held in Birmingham, UK, from July 28 to August 8.

Annu Rani, a former Asian Games bronze medallist, was followed by Sanjana Choudhary and Shilpa Rani on the podium at the Jamshedpur meet. While Sanjana Choudhary managed a best throw of 53.87m, Shilpa Rani managed 53.01m.

Defending champion Uma Choudhary finished fifth with a 46.63m throw.

On Monday, top javelin throwers in the men’s category, including Rohit Yadav, will be in action. Rohit Yadav won the India Open Throws competition and the Federation Cup earlier this season and has already made the cut for the Commonwealth Games with an 81.83m throw.

However, Rohit Yadav will need a massive improvement to breach the 85m-mark required to qualify for the World Athletic Championships men’s javelin competition.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who is training in Turkey, will not compete at the Jamshedpur meet.

This is the fourth edition of the national javelin throw championships. The two-day event also includes competition for age-group athletes.