Commonwealth Games 2022: Manpreet Singh to lead men’s Indian hockey team

Ace midfielder Manpreet Singh will lead the 18-member men’s Indian hockey team at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Hockey India announced on Monday.

India had given the captaincy to defender Amit Rohidas for the recently concluded FIH Pro League but have handed the reins back to Manpreet Singh, who had captained the team to the historic bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Dragflick specialist Harmanpreet Singh will be the vice-captain at CWG 2022 and lead the defensive unit featuring Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh.

The frontline includes Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and Abhishek while the midfield is stacked with seasoned campaigners like Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh and Nilakanta Sharma.

The Indian men’s hockey team also includes veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak in place of Suraj Karkera.

India were last seen in action in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 where they finished third, behind champions Netherlands and Belgium.

At CWG 2022, India are grouped in pool B along with England, Canada, Wales and Ghana. The hockey team begins its campaign on July 31 against Ghana.

India finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia and won a silver medal in 2010 and 2014.

Indian men's hockey team for Commonwealth Games 2022

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek