FIH Pro League 2021-22: Amit Rohidas to lead India in tough European leg

Amit Rohidas will captain the 20-member men’s Indian men's hockey team for the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 in June.

India are slated to play two matches each against Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions Belgium and the Netherlands at their respective home grounds.

Amit Rohidas was first named captain of the Indian team for the FIH Pro League matches against Argentina in March to expand India’s leadership pool. He has continued to lead the side since then.

Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will also continue to be the vice-captain.

India, third in the world hockey rankings, have been impressive in the men’s FIH Pro League and stand on top of the points table with eight wins and two losses in 12 matches, amassing 27 points. The Indian team has won and lost once each in shoot-outs.

“This is the most important stage of the FIH Hockey Pro League with matches against the top teams of the world at their home ground. The plan is to carry forward our momentum from the home games in India,” coach Graham Reid said.

There are no major changes in the squad for the final leg of the campaign, with only Gurinder Singh and Dilpreet Singh missing out due to their inclusion in India’s FIH Hockey 5s squad.

Goalkeeper Kishan Pathak also missed the bus due to an injury. PR Sreejesh and Suraj Karkera will be the custodians for India.

India had begun their FIH Pro League 2021-22 campaign with wins over South Africa (10-2, 10-2) and a win and a loss against France (5-0, 2-5) before the home leg.

At the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, India had a win and a loss against Spain (5-4, 3-5), followed by a draw and a win over Argentina (2-2, 4-3).

The Amit Rohidas-led side drew once against England and then defeated them (3-3, 4-3) before thumping Germany (3-0, 3-1) in the final double-header.

Men’s Indian hockey squad against Belgium, Netherlands in FIH Pro League 2021-22

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, (captain), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek