Indian Grand Prix 4 athletics 2022: Olympian MP Jabir, Shaili Singh in action - watch live streaming

The fourth edition of the Indian Grand Prix 2022 athletics event will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday.

Under-20 world championships long jump silver medallist Shaili Singh, 18, will be seen in the national circuit for the first time this year. She will be challenged by Asian bronze medallist Nayana James and in-form youngster Ancy Sojan.

The men’s long jump will have Muhammad Anees Yahiya starting as the favourite.

Tokyo Olympian MP Jabir will feature in the men’s 400 hurdles. The Kerala-born athlete, 25, won the Federation Cup last month but was pipped by Santhosh Kumar at the finish line at the second Indian Grand Prix.

The Indian Grand Prix 4 also has the national record holder in the 100m, Amiya Kumar Mallick, in the fray. Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Srabani Nanda will be sprinting in the women’s 100 race.

Among other notable runners competing at the Bhubaneshwar meet are two-time Asian 400m silver medallist Jisna Mathew and the Indian Grand Prix 3 1500m winner Lili Das.

Ajay Kumar Saroj, a former Asian champion, will feature in the men’s 1500m run while Parul Chaudhary, an Asian championships bronze medallist, will compete in the 3000m steeplechase.

Jisna Mathew, competing in the women’s 400m race, finished third at the Indian Grand Prix 2 and hasn’t won an Athletics Federation of India (AFI) event yet this year.

Lili Das will run in the depleted women’s 1500m field against Namita Pradhan. Ace Indian runner Priya Mohan, currently in Europe preparing for the Commonwealth Games, will not compete in Indian GP 4.

The men’s javelin throw event will have Rohit Yadav as the top contender. With Neeraj Chopra training abroad, Rohit Yadav has been India’s most consistent javelin thrower at AFI competitions.

Rohit Yadav won the javelin throw competition earlier this month and has already qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 with an 81.83m throw at the Federation Cup.

Navjeet Dhillon, the bronze winner at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will be competing in the women’s discus throw.

The next two and final editions of the Indian Grand Prix 2022 athletics events will be held in Bengaluru after the Commonwealth Games conclude in August.

Indian Grand Prix 4 athletics 2022 schedule and live start times

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

Women’s pole vault - 5:00 PM IST

Men’s discus throw - 5:00 PM IST

Women’s long jump - 5.30 PM IST

Men’s 400m - 6:00 PM IST

Women’s discus throw - 6.30 PM IST

Women’s 400m - 6.30 PM IST

Men’s long jump - 7.00 PM IST

Men’s 100m - 7:00 PM IST

Men’s javelin throw - 7:30 PM IST

Women’s 100m - 7:30 PM IST

Women’s 3000m steeplechase - 8.00 PM IST

Men’s 3000m steeplechase - 8.30 PM IST

Men’s 400m hurdles - 8:45 PM IST

Women’s 400m hurdles - 9.00 PM IST

Women’s javelin throw - 9.00 PM IST

Men’s 1500m - 9.15 PM IST

Women’s 1500m - 9.30 PM IST

Where to watch Indian Grand Prix 4 athletics 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the Indian Grand Prix 4 athletics 2022 event will be available on the Athletics Federation of India’s official YouTube channel. The Indian GP will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.