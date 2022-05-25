Indian Grand Prix 4 athletics 2022: Shaili Singh pipped by Nayana James and Ancy Sojan on her comeback

Asian championships bronze medallist Nayana James won the women’s long jump event at the Indian Grand Prix 4 athletics meet with a 6.37m attempt at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday.

Ancy Sojan with a 6.35m jump and Shaili Singh with a 6.27m effort followed Nayana James on the podium.

This was 18-year-old Shaili Singh’s first competition since winning the U-20 Worlds silver medal in August last year when she had touched the 6.59m mark. She is expected to peak in the upcoming competitions ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

In the men’s long jump, Muhammed Anees Yahiya’s all four legal jumps were good enough for the gold medal. Yahiya achieved his best jump of 8.15m in his fifth attempt.

Rajasthan’s Yash Vir Singh won the men’s javelin throw event with a personal best of 82.13m and also made the cut for Commonwealth Games 2022. The entry standard for the Commonwealth Games set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is 81m in the javelin throw event.

Yash Vir Singh was followed by Rohit Yadav (80.88m) and DP Manu (77.66m) for silver and bronze.

National record holder Amiya Kumar Mallick won the men’s 100m sprint while Commonwealth Games medallist Srabani Nanda won the women’s race.

Tokyo Olympian MP Jabir won the men’s 400 hurdles in 50.19 seconds. Kerala’s Thomas Mathew followed the Olympian with the timing of 51.84 seconds while Maharashtra’s Rohan Gautam Kamble came third in 52.73 seconds.

This was MP Jabir’s first win at the Indian Grand Prix meet this year. He came second at the Indian Grand Prix 2 with a timing of 50.40s.

Other notable athletes to win on Tuesday were former Asian champion Ajay Kumar Saroj in the men’s 1500m race, the Indian Grand Prix 3 winner Lili Das in the women’s 1500m and Parul Chaudhary, an Asian championships bronze medallist, in the 3000m steeplechase.

The next two and final editions of the Indian Grand Prix 2022 athletics events will be held in Bengaluru after the Commonwealth Games conclude in August.

Indian Grand Prix 4 athletics 2022 results

Men

100m: Amiya Kumar Mallick (10.74s); Aryan Ekka (10.86s); Karan Vivek Hegiste (10.95s)

400m: K Saran (47.42s); Ayush Dabas (47.49s); Rashid (48.28s)

1500m: Ajay Kumar Saroj (3.43.36); Rahul (3.43.95); Shashi Bhushan Singh (3.46.73)

3000m steeplechase: Balkishan (8.39.34); Naveen Kumar Dagar (9.16.00); Raghav (9.24.64)

400m hurdles: MP Jabir (50.19s); Thomas Mathew (51.84s); Rohan Gautam Kamble (52.73s)

Long jump: Muhammed Anees Yahiya (8.15m); 2. Yugant Shekhar Singh (7.73m); 3. Lalu Prasad Bhoi (7.58m)

Discus throw: Kirpal Singh (59.92m); Ranvir Singh (50.36m); Ikram Khan (48.45m)

Javelin throw: Yash Vir Singh (82.13m); Rohit Yadav (80.88m); DP Manu (77.66m)

Women

100m: Srabani Nanda (11.87s); Rajshree Prasad (12.18s); Angel Silvia (12.39s)

400m: R Vithya Ramraj (53.95s); GK Vijayakumari (54.67s); Soniya Baishya (54.78s)

1500m: Lili Das (4:22.39); Namita Pradhan (4:59.09)

3000m steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary (9:42.24); Komal Chandrakant Jagdale (10:00.20); Kajal Sharma (10:23.10)

400m hurdles: Anu Raghavan (59.70s)

Pole vault: Baranica Elangovan (4.05m); Rosy Meena Paulraj (4.00m); Preethika Anandhan (3.40m)

Long jump: Nayana James (6.37m); 2. Ancy Sojan (6.35m); Shaili Singh (6.27m)

Discus throw: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (54.79m); 2. Seema Antil (53.57m); Nidhi Rani (49.85m)

Javelin throw: Sanjana Choudhary (56.59m); Sharmila Kumari (55.48m); Shilpa Rani (51.98m)