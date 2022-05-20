Indian Grand Prix 3 athletics 2022: Full schedule and where to watch live streaming

The third Indian Grand Prix athletics event of the season will be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday.

The Indian Grand Prix 3 is bereft of stars, several of whom are training and competing in Europe, including long-distance runner Avinash Sable and sprinter Priya H Mohan among others.

Some of the other high-profile absentees from the meet include reigning Asian Games triple jump champion Arpinder Singh and Tokyo Olympian Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who holds the Asian shot put record.

Nevertheless, the Indian GP 3 will field 114 athletes including some notable names.

National record holder in the 100m, Amiya Kumar Mallick, will feature in the men’s 200m while Commonwealth Games 2010 4x100m relay bronze medallist Srabani Nanda will be sprinting in the women’s race.

Lili Das, who won the 1500m gold medal in a meet in Cyprus earlier this month, will run the 800m and 2017 Asian bronze medallist Sanjivani Jadhav will feature in the 5000m.

Bronze medallist at the 2014 Asian Games, Inderjeet Singh will take the field in the men’s shot put while Rio Olympian and 2017 Asian champion Manpreet Kaur will headline the women’s field.

Navjeet Dhillon, bronze winner at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will be competing in the women’s discus throw.

Indian Grand Prix 3 athletics 2022 schedule and live start times

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

Men’s pole vault - 5:00 PM IST

Women’s hammer throw - 5:00 PM IST

Women’s triple jump - 5:30 PM IST

Men’s 200m - 6:00 PM IST

Men’s high jump - 6:00 PM IST

Women’s 200m - 6:30 PM IST

Women’s shot put - 6:30 PM IST

Men’s triple jump - 6:45 PM IST

Men’s 800m - 7:00 PM IST

Women’s discus throw - 7:00 PM IST

Women’s 800m - 7:30 PM IST

Men’s shot put - 7:45 PM IST

Men’s 110m hurdles - 8:00 PM IST

Women’s high jump - 8:15 PM IST

Women’s 100m hurdles - 8:20 PM IST

Men’s 5000m - 8:45 PM IST

Women’s 5000m - 9:10 PM IST

Where to watch Indian Grand Prix 3 athletics 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the Indian Grand Prix 3 athletics 2022 event will be available on the Athletics Federation of India’s official YouTube channel. The Indian GP will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.