Indian Grand Prix 3 athletics 2022: Triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker wins gold, books world championship berth

Kerala’s Abdulla Aboobacker won the men’s triple jump gold medal at the Indian Grand Prix 3 on Saturday and qualified for the world athletics championship with a 17.19m attempt.

The qualification mark was set at 17.14m for the world meet to be held in Oregon, USA this July.

Competing on the tracks of Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, Abdulla Aboobacker had only two legal attempts, with his fifth jump fetching the gold medal. His first effort stood at 16m while he did not go for the sixth attempt.

The 26-year-old’s previous best was 16.84m and with the gold-winning effort on Saturday, Abdulla joined the elite list of Indian men to have crossed the 17m mark in triple jump.

Silver medallist Karthik Unnikrishnan also breached the 17m milestone, getting to 17.10m in his last attempt. Paul Eldhose (16.87m) won bronze.

The other Indians in the 17m club are national record holder Renjith Maheshwary (17.30m) and Asian Games champion Arpinder Singh (17.17m).

With several top athletes either training or competing internationally, the Indian Grand Prix 3 saw a depleted field in most disciplines.

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon beat four-time Olympian Seema Punia for the gold medal in the women’s discus throw. Navjeet’s best effort was 58.03m while Seema threw 55.97m for the silver.

In the men’s shot put, bronze medallist at the 2014 Asian Games, Inderjeet Singh was upstaged by Karanveer Singh, who managed a 19.67m. Inderjeet finished second with a 17.99m attempt.

Rio 2016 Olympian Manpreet Kaur won the women’s shot put gold with a 16.81m throw while the men’s gold went to Karanveer Singh for his 19.67m attempt.

Amiya Mallick, the 100m national record holder, had to settle for a bronze in the men’s 200m, falling behind Akshay Shetty and Aryan Ekka, the gold and silver medallists, respectively.

Commonwealth Games medallist Srabani Nanda triumphed in the women’s 200m in 24.04 seconds while Asian bronze medallist Sanjivani Jadhav won the 5000m.

Middle distance runner Lili Das, who was coming off a 1500m win in Cyprus earlier this month, won the 800m gold.

Athletes still have a few chances to meet the world championship and Commonwealth Games qualification criteria.

The next event, Indian Grand Prix 4, will commence on May 24 at the same venue in Bhubaneswar.