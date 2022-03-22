Indian Grand Prix 2 athletics 2022: Dutee Chand among Olympians to compete - watch live streaming

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur will be among the big names competing at the Indian Grand Prix 2 athletics 2022 to be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Wednesday.

Dutee Chand had pulled out from the first Indian Grand Prix 1 due to an injury she sustained during an inter-university meet last month.

Tokyo Olympian and Asian Games silver medallist Dutee Chand will compete in the 100m sprint after a disappointing show in the 60m-run at the World Indoor Championships.

Dutee Chand will be competing alongside another Tokyo Olympian Dhanalakshmi Sekar in the 10-woman field. Dhanalakshmi Sekar had beaten Dutee Chand for the 200m title at last year’s Federation Cup.

Dhanalakshmi also beat Hima Das in the 200m at the Indian GP 1 earlier this month. Hima Das, however, will not be competing in the Indian GP 2.

In the women’s 400m race, Olympians MR Poovamma, Jisna Mathew, VK Vismaya will be challenged by teenager and world junior medallist Priya Mohan, who is quickly becoming India’s best prospect in 400m after Hima Das switched to shorter sprints.

The men’s 400m will also have Tokyo Olympians Sarthak Bhambri, Noah Nirmal Tom and Naganathan Pandi in action.

Asian Championships bronze medallist and Olympian MP Jabir, meanwhile, will be up against Dharun Ayyasamy, a two-time Asian Games silver medallist, in the 400m hurdles event.

Avinash Sable will be back in action for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Parul Chaudhary, an Asian championships medal winner, will be running in the women's event.

With eyes on the Commonwealth and Asian Games later this year, Indian athletes will look to get into competitive mode at the Indian Grand Prix.

National record holder in men’s 100m sprint Amiya Kumar Mallick, Asian Games gold medallists Manjit Singh (men’s 800m) and Arpinder Singh (triple jump) are the other top athletes to watch out for at the meet.

Around 125 athletes from across the country will be competing in 16 events, eight each for men and women, at the Indian Grand Prix 2 athletics 2022.

Where to watch Indian Grand Prix 2 athletics 2022 live?

Live streaming of the Indian Grand Prix 2 2022 will be available on the Athletic Federation of India’s official YouTube channel. There is no live telecast of the event.

Indian Grand Prix 2 athletics 2022 schedule and event live start times

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Wednesday, March 23

Men’s 100m Race A - 3.40 PM IST

Men’s 100m Race B - 3.50 PM IST

Women’s 100m Final - 4.00 PM IST

Women’s shot put Final - 4.20 PM IST

Women’s 400m hurdles Final - 4.25 PM IST

Women’s triple jump Final - 4.30 PM IST

Men’s discus throw Final - 4.35 PM IST

Men’s 400m hurdles Final - 4.35 PM IST

Men’s 400m Race A - 4.45 PM IST

Men’s 400m Race B - 4.55 PM

Men’s shot put Final - 5.00 PM IST

Men’s 400m Race C - 5.05 PM IST

Women’s 400m Final - 5.10 PM IST

Men’s 800m Race A - 5.15 PM IST

Men’s 800m Race B - 5.20 PM IST

Men’s triple jump Final - 5.30 PM IST

Women’s 800m Final - 5.30 PM IST

Women’s discus throw Final - 5.35 PM IST

Women’s 3000m steeplechase Final - 5.40 PM IST

Men’s 3000m steeplechase Final - 6.00 PM IST