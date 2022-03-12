Indian Grand Prix 1 2022: Hima Das set to return - watch live streaming

Indian sprint ace Hima Das’ return to competitive action will highlight the Indian Grand Prix 1 2022 athletics competition to be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Sunday.

Hima Das has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in June last year, which ended her hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The former U20 world champion and national record holder in 400m also caught COVID in October, further delaying her return to the track.

With eyes on the upcoming Asian Games, the 22-year-old Hima Das will be itching to get back in competitive mode at the Indian Grand Prix, where she will be competing in the women’s 200m race.

The Assamese sprinter, however, will face stiff competition in the event with Tokyo Olympian Dhanalakshmi Sekar, who beat both Hima and Dutee Chand to take the 200m crown at last year’s Federation Cup, also competing.

Dutee Chand, however, will be sitting out the day-long event as she’s still nursing an injury she suffered during the inter-university championships last month. Dutee, however, is expected to return at the second leg of the Indian Grand Prix on March 23.

Another runner to watch out for at the Kerala meet will be 18-year-old Priya Mohan.

Not only has the youngster made the women’s 400m her own since Hima Das’ shift to shorter races last year but also impressed in the 200m at the inter-university championships, beating Dutee Chand en route to a gold medal finish.

Priya Mohan will be seen competing in the women’s 400m race at the Indian Grand Prix I, an event that will also feature Rio 2016 Olympian M R Poovamma.

The men’s 400m race will also be an intriguing contest with Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob and Sarthak Bhambri – four of the five members of India’s 4x400 men’s relay squad for Tokyo 2020 – going head-to-head. Rajiv will also be seen in the men’s 200m sprint.

Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, with Muhammed Anas, set the new Asian record in men’s 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympian Murali Sreeshankar, national record holder in men’s long jump, meanwhile, will look to extend his good start to the season after winning the gold at the Indian Open Jumps Competition earlier this month.

Olympian Manpreet Kaur (women’s shot put), Asian championships gold medal-winning middle distance runner Ajay Kumar Saroj and two-time national women’s long jump champion Nayana James are the other top athletes to watch out for at the meet.

Around 90 athletes from all over the country will be in action across 14 events, seven each for men and women, at the Indian Grand Prix 1 2022.

Where to watch Indian Grand Prix 1 2022 live?

Live streaming of the Indian Grand Prix 1 2022 will be available on the Athletic Federation of India’s official YouTube channel. There is no live telecast of the event.

Indian Grand Prix 1 2022 athletics schedule and event live start times

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Sunday, March 13, 2022

Women’s long jump - 3:30 PM IST

Women’s shot put - 3:35 PM IST

Men’s 200m – 4:20 PM IST

Women’s 200m – 4:25 PM IST

Women’s javelin throw – 4:25 PM IST

Men’s long jump - 4:30 PM IST

Men’s 400m Race A – 4:45 PM IST

Men’s 400m Race B – 4:55 PM IST

Men’s javelin throw – 4:50 PM IST

Women’s 400m – 5:05 PM IST

Men’s 1500m – 5:15 PM IST

Women’s 1500m – 5:25 PM IST

Men’s 5000m – 5:35 PM IST

Women’s 5000m – 5:55 PM IST

Men’s shot put - 5:55 PM IST