Women’s national football championship: Manipur crowned 2021 champions

Manipur retained their title at the national women’s football championship 2021 after beating Railways 2-1 in a penalty shootout in the final at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala on Thursday.

This was Manipur’s 21st title in what was the 125th edition of the senior national women’s football championship.

Incidentally, Manipur had also beaten Railways in the final last year.

The final had ended 0-0 after extra time, with neither side being able to create many meaningful chances and the match soon meandered towards a shootout. Railways brought on substitute keeper Bishnu Priya Mahanta for the shootout.

Railways captain Supriya Routray stepped up first and put her penalty wide. However, Manipur’s Sultana MS also missed from the spot.

Naobi Laishram (Railways) and Babysana Devi (Manipur) scored with their kicks to make it 1-1.

Manipur goalkeeper Okram Roshini Devi then saved from Railways’ Sasmita Swain and Moirangthem Mandakini Devi.

Though Manipur’s Asem Roja Devi missed her spot-kick, Yangoijam Kiranbala Chanu scored hers to give Manipur a 2-1 lead.

With the title on the line, Suprava Samal stepped up for Railways but Roshini Devi was up to the task, saving her shot to give Manipur their 21st crown.

Champions Manipur had come out on top of Group A - beating Daman & Diu, Pondicherry and Meghalaya - while keeping a clean sheet in all three matches.

They swept past Tamil Nadu 2-0 in the quarter-finals before beating Odisha 3-0 in a penalty shootout in the semis. The match had ended 1-1 after extra time.

Beaten finalists Railways, meanwhile, had topped Group B, hitting nine goals in two games - against Chhattisgarh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli - enroute the quarter-finals.

Railways then beat Goa 4-2 in the last eight, with a hat-trick from captain Supriya Routray.

In the semi-final, Railways faced a gritty Mizoram side, who had made the semis for the first time in their history. After the match ended 1-1 in extra time, Railways won the penalty shootout 6-5.