With new faces, Indian football team takes on Bahrain and Belarus in friendlies

The Indian men’s football team will travel to Bahrain to play international friendly matches against the hosts as well as Belarus this week.

India first take on Bahrain at the Madinet Hamad Stadium on Wednesday and then take a trip to the Bahrain National Stadium to play Belarus on Saturday.

Head coach Igor Stimac named a 25-member squad, which excluded captain Sunil Chhetri, who is nursing injuries suffered during the recently concluded Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Young midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad of Kerala Blasters will also be missing the friendlies after picking up a hamstring niggle during the ISL semi-final against Jamshedpur FC.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sindhu and defender Sandesh Jhingan are most likely to lead the team in Bahrain.

Seven new faces have also been added to the squad; Prabhshukhan Gill, Hormipam Ruivah, Anwar Ali, Roshan Singh, VP Suhair, Danish Farooq and Aniket Jadhav. All of them were part of ISL.

Both Bahrain and Belarus are ranked higher than India, who are 104th in the world. While hosts Bahrain are 89th, Belarus are placed 94th in the world rankings.

The friendlies are a part of the Indian team’s preparation for the final round of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifying matches which will be held in June. India have been clubbed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia.

“We will give chances to some young players who have played well in the ISL this season to see how much we can use them for the qualifiers in June,” Igor Stimac said.

Indian football team friendlies schedule, fixtures and live India match start times

All times are Indian Standard Time (IST)

March 23, Wednesday: India vs Bahrain – 9:30 PM IST

March 26, Saturday: India vs Belarus - 9:30 PM IST

The Indian football team’s matches against Bahrain and Belarus will neither be telecast nor streamed live “owing to lack of support and subsequent technical feasibility,” according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Indian football squad for friendly matches

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Chinglensana Singh, Subhasish Bose, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh.

Midfielders: Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Jeakson Singh, Brandon Fernandes, VP Suhair, Danish Farooq, Yasir Mohammad, Aniket Jadhav.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali.