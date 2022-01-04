I-League 2021-22 stopped for at least six weeks due to COVID

The league was suspended after several positive cases emerged among players and officials living in team hotels in Kolkata.

By Rahul Venkat
Picture by I-League

The I-League 2021-22 season has been postponed for at least six weeks due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India, the organisers announced on Monday.

The current season of the I-League, the 15th edition overall, started on December 27 in a bio-bubble in West Bengal. It was suspended a few days later as a few players and officials tested positive for the coronavirus in a team hotel in Kolkata. 

The situation will be reviewed after four weeks and the viability of restarting the league will then be assessed.

The 13 teams involved in the I-League 2021-22 had all played one round of fixtures, with the exception of Kenkre FC. 

The teams will continue to remain in a bio-bubble till Friday and will then be allowed to return to their respective homes after testing negative.

Players and staff who previously tested COVID-positive have been isolated and will be allowed to leave once they return a negative test.

Meanwhile, the Indian Super League is underway in Goa. All teams are in a bio-secure environment.

