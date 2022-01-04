I-League 2021-22 stopped for at least six weeks due to COVID

The I-League 2021-22 season has been postponed for at least six weeks due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India, the organisers announced on Monday.

The current season of the I-League, the 15th edition overall, started on December 27 in a bio-bubble in West Bengal. It was suspended a few days later as a few players and officials tested positive for the coronavirus in a team hotel in Kolkata.

The situation will be reviewed after four weeks and the viability of restarting the league will then be assessed.

The 13 teams involved in the I-League 2021-22 had all played one round of fixtures, with the exception of Kenkre FC.

The teams will continue to remain in a bio-bubble till Friday and will then be allowed to return to their respective homes after testing negative.

Players and staff who previously tested COVID-positive have been isolated and will be allowed to leave once they return a negative test.

Meanwhile, the Indian Super League is underway in Goa. All teams are in a bio-secure environment.