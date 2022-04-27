Indian football at the Asian Games: A glorious start that faded away

The period from 1950 to 1970 is often considered the golden age of Indian football.

This was the era that saw the Indian men’s football team occasionally sparkle at the Olympics, but what really defined the ‘golden age’ was India’s consistent successes at the Asian Games.

India became the first-ever Asian Games football champions, winning the gold medal at the inaugural 1951 edition held in New Delhi. They also went on to reclaim the gold at the 1962 edition in Indonesia.

The Asian Games bronze at Bangkok 1970 remains Indian football’s last major success on the international arena.

Indian football team’s medals at the Asian Games

Fresh off their memorable Olympic Games debut against European giants France at London 1948, the Indian football team were on a high.

With New Delhi hosting the inaugural Asian Games in 1951, Team India found the perfect stage to carry the momentum forward.

With legendary chief coach Syed Abdul Rahim at the helm, India fielded an exciting attack-oriented team at the continental showpiece.

Rahim, who took charge of the Indian national team in 1949, retained a few key members like Sailen Manna, Sahu Mewalal and Ahmed Khan from Balaidas Chatterjee’s 1948 Olympic squad and added some new faces like Pansanttom Venkatesh, Thulukhanam Shanmugham and Abdul Razzaq Saleh to bolster the forward line.

With captain Sailen Manna, regarded as one of the best defenders in Asia at the time, manning the backline, India went through the tournament without conceding a single goal.

They beat Indonesia 3-0 in the quarter-finals before outplaying a very physical Afghanistan side by the same scoreline in the semis.

The final against Iran proved to be a far tougher contest but India goalkeeper B Anthony put on the performance of a lifetime to help India to a 1-0 win. Mewalal, interestingly, scored in each of India’s three matches, including the decider.

India became the inaugural Asian Games football champions in front of a capacity crowd at the National Stadium in Delhi, which included India’s erstwhile Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

India’s title defence in 1954, under coach Balaidas Chatterjee, however, fell flat as India finished a lowly eighth.

At the Asian Games 1958 in Tokyo, India fared better under manager T Shome and fell one victory short of a medal. They lost to South Korea 3-1 in the semis before going down to Indonesia 4-1 in the bronze medal match.

Goalkeeper Peter Thangaraj was pivotal to the 1958 campaign and was voted the best goalkeeper in Asia that year.

Rahim’s return as coach of the Indian football team for the 1962 Jakarta Games, however, saw India’s fortunes turn again. Though Rahim, at this stage, was suffering from cancer, he did have an exceptional squad at his disposal, which included PK Banerjee, Chuni Goswami and Tulsidas Balaram – the holy troika of Indian football.

With Chuni Goswami as captain, India began the campaign with a 2-0 loss against South Korea but beat Thailand and Japan to progress to the knockouts from a tough group.

Following a close 3-2 win over South Vietnam in the semi-finals, India rode on strikes from PK Banerjee and Jarnail Singh to down South Korea 2-1 in the final.

Rahim’s death in 1963, however, served as a huge blow as India could only manage an eighth-place finish in 1966.

India’s last medal in football at the Asian Games

India did manage a mini-revival of sorts at Bangkok 1970, with Subhash Bhowmick, Sudhir Karmakar, Mohammad Habib, Shyam Thapa and captain Syed Nayeemuddin playing pivotal roles in helping the team to a bronze medal. PK Banerjee, interestingly, was India’s joint coach during the campaign.

India’s graph at the Asian Games, however, has gone downhill since, with a sixth-place finish at the 1982 edition held in Delhi being India’s only noteworthy performance at the continental showpiece over the last five decades.

India didn’t send a football team for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

The Indian women’s football team, meanwhile, has played in the Asian Games just twice, finishing eighth in 1998 and ninth in 2014.

Indian football team results at Asian Games