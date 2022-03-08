Equestrianism at Asian Games 2022: Penultimate trials for Indian riders from March 9

The fourth and penultimate round of equestrianism trials to select India’s team for the show jumping event at the Asian Games 2022 will be held at TARC Equestrian Centre in New Delhi from March 9 to 13.

The trials will be held in accordance with the technical standards issued by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI). In show jumping, each horse-rider pair is required to jump over obstacles placed at a certain height.

"As many as 25 horse-rider combinations are expected to take part in the selection trials in individual and team events in various categories," EFI has announced.

The first round of equestrianism selection trials were held in Bengaluru while the second and third rounds were held in Mumbai.

The Asian Games 2022 are scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25 in Hangzhou, China.

Indian equestrians have clinched a total of 12 medals - three gold, three silver and six bronze - at the Asian Games so far.

Two of the medals came at the last edition in 2018 held in Indonesia.

Tokyo Olympian Fouaad Mirza played a part in both, first winning a silver in individual eventing - India’s first individual equestrianism medal at the continental showpiece in 36 years - and then helping India finish second in team eventing.

Show jumping is an equestrianism event which made its debut at the Asian Games in 1982 and has been a regular fixture since then except for the 1990 edition.