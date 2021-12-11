Equestrian show jumping trials for Asian Games 2022 to be held in Mumbai

Indian equestrians in the show jumping event will take part in the second round of selection trials for the Asian Games 2022 at the Amateur Riders Club (ARC) in Mumbai from December 12-16.

Pranay Khare, Yashaan Khambatta and brothers Kaevaan Setalvad and Zahan Setalvad had emerged on top in the first selection trials for show jumping in October this year.

The Setalvad brothers had both represented India at the 2018 Asian Games.

Riders aged 16 and above are eligible to participate in the trials and they will come from the national capital New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai.

There will also be a third round of selection trials in Mumbai in January.

Show jumping has two sections - the 1.40m and 1.50m - with each rider-horse pair required to jump over obstacles placed at those heights. There is an individual and team event in each section.

Once the trials for the Asian Games 2022 are done, the ARC will also play host to the junior and senior national equestrian championship.