Four Indian equestrians selected for 2022 Asian Games show jumping

Indian equestrians Pranay Khare, Yashaan Khambatta and twins Kaevaan Setalvad and Zahan Setalvad have made the cut for show jumping at the 2022 Asian Games.

The four riders emerged on top at the four-day selection trials for show jumping held by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) in Bengaluru.

Show jumping has two rounds. In the first one, the rider and horse have to clear obstacles set at 1.40m and in the second, the obstacles are set at 1.50m.

In the 1.40m, Pranay Khare - riding atop the horse Vanilla Sky - topped the trials while Kaevaan Setalvad, riding Alasdair, came second and Zahan Setalvad, with Quintus Z, came in third place.

Yashaan Khambatta, riding Lorenzo, emerged top in the 1.50m trials, followed by Zahan Setalvad with Quintus Z in second place. Zahan Setalvad also got the third spot, this time with the horse El Capitan.

The Setalvad brothers had both represented India at the 2018 Asian Games. The brothers had made the individual finals but did not finish among medals.

India had won two silver medals in equestrian at the 2018 Asian Games. Tokyo Olympian Fouaad Mirza took the podium in the individual eventing and then teamed up with Rakesh Kumar, Jitender Singh and Ashish Malik to win the team eventing silver.

Deepanshu Sheoran has also made the cut for the 2022 Asian Games in the eventing discipline after topping the selection trials.