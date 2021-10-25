Equestrianism: Deepanshu Sheoran wins gold medal in trials, makes cut for 2022 Asian Games

Army man Deepanshu Sheoran won the eventing gold medal at the first selection trials for the 2022 Asian Games. The five-day long equestrian competition, held in Jaipur, concluded on Sunday.

Deepanshu Sheoran, who is a Major in the Indian army, beat 50 other horse-rider combinations to qualify for the 2022 Asian Games in September in Hangzhou, China. He finished with a score of 32.7. Rakesh Kumar, a team medallist at the 2018 Asian Games, totalled 34.9 to come second while Kumbhar Mahesh stood third with 41.8.

India had won two medals at the previous edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta, with Tokyo Olympian Fouaad Mirza securing a silver in individual eventing and helping the country to another silver in the team event.

Earlier this year, Fouaad Mirza also became the first Indian equestrian to reach the final round at the Olympics by qualifying for the eventing final. He finished 23rd.

Eventing involves three disciplines - dressage, cross-country and show jumping, with each phase held on separate days. Competitors are penalised for mistakes and the pair with the lowest score at the end of three events is declared the winner.

Standalone events for dressage and show jumping are also held. The selection trials for both these disciplines are being conducted in Bengaluru.