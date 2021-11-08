Bhaskar Bhatt to replace Ali Qamar as Indian women’s boxing team coach

The Indian women’s boxing team will get a new coach in former boxer Bhaskar Bhatt, the Press Trust of India reported on Sunday.

Bhaskar Bhatt is set to replace former head coach Mohammad Ali Qamar, who was the first Indian boxer to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 2002 edition.

Senior women’s high-performance director Raffaele Bergamasco will also vacate his role.

Bhaskar Bhatt, a national bronze medallist, has been a boxing coach since 1992. Bhatt had been in charge of the women’s youth team since 2017.

Under Bhatt’s tutelage, India’s boxers won seven golds and three bronze medals at the Youth World Championships earlier this year and were the most successful team at the tournament.

The new head coach has also previously served as an assistant coach for the senior women’s team.