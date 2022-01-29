Indian boxer Sarjubala Devi turns professional

Indian boxer Sarjubala Devi, who won the world championships silver medal in light flyweight category back in 2014, is turning pro.

Sarjubala Devi, 28, is slated to make her professional boxing debut in Dubai on February 26.

A four-time national champion, Sarjubala Devi is the latest high-profile Indian amateur boxer to step into the professional boxing arena.

Vijender Singh, who became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal at Beijing 2008, turned professional in 2015.

Olympian Vikas Krishan and former junior world champion Sachin Siwach are some of the other top Indian amateur boxers who have ventured into pro boxing. Sarjubala Devi, however, will be the first recognised female boxer to make the transition.

Hailing from Manipur - the same state as her idol MC Mary Kom - Sarjubala Devi burst onto the international arena in 2011 after winning the youth world boxing championships gold medal in Turkey.

Over the next few years, Sarjubala Devi won several international medals including the world championships silver in 2014. She has also represented India at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. The Manipuri pugilist also reached world No. 2 in her 48kg weight category.

However, with her pet category being a non-Olympic weight class and Indian boxing legend Mary Kom boxing in the higher 51kg segment, Sarjubala Devi couldn’t quite make it to the Olympics.

On Saturday, Sarjubala Devi signed a partnership with professional boxing manager Mujtaba Kamal and Grassroot Boxing Promotions and Management in Imphal.

Mujtaba Kamal manages some of the top Indian professional boxers like Sabari J, Karthik S, Faizan Anwar, Lalrinsanga Tlau, Gurpreet Singh among others.