Cold weather and COVID force Mary Kom to move training base from Delhi to Manipur

The continued threat of COVID-19 and the cold weather in New Delhi has forced the six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom to move her training base from the national capital to Manipur.

The London Olympics bronze medallist, who was training at the national camp at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, is expected to be in her home state for the next few weeks.

“There has hardly been any sun in Delhi for a while now,” the two-time Asian Games medallist Mary Kom told PTI. “It has become a novelty. Here in Manipur also, it is the winter season but the days are clearer and it is not as cold.”

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have approved Mary Kom’s decision to train in Imphal.

The 39-year-old Mary Kom will be training at her SAI-affiliated boxing academy and has been joined by her coach Chhote Lal Yadav along with her support staff.

A gold medal winner at the 2014 Asian Games at Incheon and the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Mary Kom is gearing up to add another world title in May where she will compete in the 48kg category.

Mary Kom is expected to defend her title at the Commonwealth Games in July-August in Birmingham and is slated to compete at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September.

The national boxing camp for women in New Delhi, meanwhile, will continue behind closed doors. Tokyo Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) is expected to join the camp this week. Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) is currently on a break.