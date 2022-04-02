Indian badminton trials for Asian Games, CWG, other major events announced

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will conduct selection trials in New Delhi from April 15 to 20 to pick the Indian badminton teams for this year’s big-ticket events like the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

The trials, to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, will also help in picking the teams for the Thomas and Uber Cups.

The BAI will also be finalising the senior core group probables for the Paris 2024 Olympics simultaneously.

While the Thomas and Uber Cups begin on May 8, the Commonwealth and Asian Games start from July 28 and September 10, respectively.

The Commonwealth Games squad will consist of five men’s and five women’s players, while the Asian Games and Thomas and Uber Cup contingents will have 20 members each - 10 men and 10 women.

Players who have notable international performances under their belts during the last three months will be selected directly in the team alongside Indian players who are in the top-15 of the badminton world rankings, released on March 29.

Lakshya Sen, world No. 9, and Kidambi Srikanth, world No. 12, are the two Indian men’s players eligible for direct entry among the men’s singles. PV Sindhu, ranked world No. 7, is expected to secure a direct spot in the Indian women’s team for the events.

The vacant spots will be filled by players who perform well at the selection trials.

Indians ranked between 16 to 50 in the world rankings will be at the selection trials along with players ranked inside the top-16 in singles and top-8 in doubles in the national rankings.

Players who produced impressive performances at the domestic senior ranking tournaments recently and core group players selected by the BAI committee or Sports Authority of India (SAI) in 2019 are also eligible for the trials.

To ensure all eligible Indian players participate in the national selection trials, BAI withdrew all Indian entries from the Korea Masters as the dates of the BWF Super 300 event clashed with national trials. The Korea Masters is scheduled from April 12-17.