India badminton trials: B Sai Praneeth and Malvika Bansod out of contention

World championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth and upcoming women’s shuttler Malvika Bansod faced shocking exits from their respective singles events at the Indian national team badminton trials held on Sunday.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is conducting trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi to pick teams for the Commonwealth Games, Thomas and Uber Cup and the Asian Games scheduled for later this year.

While world No. 19 B Sai Praneeth lost 21-23, 21-11, 16-21 to Odisha Open champion Kiran George in the men’s singles, Malvika Bansod lost to Ashmita Chaliha 21-16, 21-18.

As a result, Sai Praneeth finished second in his group. Only the group winners advance to the next round.

Kiran George had earlier beaten national champion Sourabh Verma 21-15, 23-21 in his group match.

India’s highest-ranked women’s singles player PV Sindhu and men’s singles players Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth secured direct entries in the Indian teams for the major events, courtesy their badminton rankings. They are among the top 15 in the world in their respective categories.

HS Prannoy was selected on the basis of his recent performance in global events. Saina Nehwal, ranked 23 in women’s singles, is not taking part in these trials.

Kiran George will now compete with Priyanshu Rajawat for the only spot available on the Indian men’s singles team for the Asian Games and the Thomas Cup.

Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Aditi Bhatt, and Unnati Hooda, meanwhile, will fight for three available spots for Uber Cup and Asian Games.

The BAI will also be finalising the senior core group probables for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The trials will conclude on April 20.