Hylo Open badminton: Kidambi Srikanth into semi-finals

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the semi-final of the men’s singles after defeating NG Ka Long Angus at the Hylo Open 2021 in Saarbrucken, Germany on Friday.

The sixth-seeded Kidambi Srikanth survived an intense quarter-final tie against the third-seeded Angus from Hong Kong, prevailing 21-11, 12-21, 21-19 in one hour and four minutes.

Srikanth will now face second seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia for a place in the final.

The current world No. 15 Kidambi Srikanth made a flying start against Angus, using his quick thinking and superior court coverage to pocket the first game in just 14 minutes.

The second game, however, saw a much-improved attacking gameplay from Angus.

From scores tied at 5-5, Angus, the world No. 9, raced ahead courtesy of some terrific cross-court smashes and went into the breather with an 11-6 lead.

Srikanth lost at least four points with smashes that went wide, and it didn’t take long for Angus to take advantage and pocket the second game 21-11.

The third game also saw a continuous exchange of points, but the former world No. 1 Srikanth fought back strongly to lead 11-8 at the break.

Srikanth then thwarted Angus’ attempt of a comeback even after the Hong Kongese saved four match points. The Indian eventually won the decider to make the semi-finals.

India’s Lakshya Sen can also confirm a last-four berth when he plays his men’s singles quarter-final match late on Friday.