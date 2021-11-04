Hylo Open badminton: Kidambi Srikanth reaches quarter-finals

India’s top-ranked men’s singles player Kidambi Srikanth continued his winning run by reaching the quarter-final of the Hylo Open 2021 in Saarbrucken, Germany on Thursday.

The world No. 15 Kidambi Srikanth had to dig deep in the round of 16 against Lee Dong Keun of South Korea but eventually prevailed 21-9, 19-21, 21-10 in close to an hour.

However, Sourabh Verma’s campaign ended in the round of 16 of the men’s singles as he went down to world bronze medallist Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-13, 21-10.

Sourabh received a walkover in the first round.

Indian shuttlers faced defeat in the women’s doubles too, with the seventh-seeded pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy going down to Nita Violina Marwah and Putri Syaikah of Indonesia 21-15, 21-16 in the second round.

India have already been ousted from the women’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

In the men’s singles, India still have Lakshya Sen, who will begin his pre-quarterfinal match against Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei late on Thursday.